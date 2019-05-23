How to play the Because News quiz on Alexa
Just say: Alex, enable Because News quiz
Each week, comedian Gavin Crawford will quiz you about the week's news in your very own home from your Amazon smart speaker.
Here's how to play our 5-question news quiz:
To set it up:
Say: "Alexa, Enable Because News Quiz."
When you're ready to start:
Say: "Alexa, Play Because News Quiz."
You can also listen to the latest episodes of the Because News podcast on your Amazon smart speaker. Hear how the panelists answered Gavin's questions.
To listen from the CBC Alexa Skill:
Say: "Alexa, ask CBC to play Because News."
To listen using the TuneIn Skill:
Say: "Alexa, play the Because News podcast."
Every Friday night, we upload a new podcast episode and interactive quiz
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.