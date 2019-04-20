Gavin Crawford plays all three panellists on the news quiz
First, some of our best clues of the year. Then, host Gavin Crawford switches roles and plays all three panellists.
Listen to the full episode26:56
Subscribe to the podcast of Canada's funniest news quiz, Because News.
Because News is written and produced by Elizabeth Bowie, David Carroll, Gavin Crawford and Phil Leung. This week's repeat episode was coordinated by Matt Pierce.
