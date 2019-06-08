Comedian Scott Thompson takes the news quiz
Kid In The Hall Scott Thompson, Maggie Cassella and Craig Lauzon take the news quiz with host Gavin Crawford.
Listen to the full episode26:56
Because News
This week, host Gavin Crawford welcomes panellists:
- Comedian and Kid in the Hall, Scott Thompson
- Comedian, Maggie Cassella
- Comedian and Air Farce alum, Craig Lauzon
Because News is written and produced by Elizabeth Bowie, David Carroll, Gavin Crawford and Phil Leung, with help this week from Jan Caruana, Miguel Rivas and Jon Blair.
