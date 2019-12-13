Comedian Mary Walsh takes the news quiz

Subscribe to the podcast of Canada's funniest news quiz, Because News.

This week, host Gavin Crawford welcomes panellists:

Canadian comedy legend Mary Walsh. You can watch Mary's holiday movie, A Christmas Fury, on CBC TV Friday December 20 at 11:30 p.m.

Andrew Phung, star of Kim's Convenience

Host of The Beaverton, Miguel Rivas

Because News is written and produced by Elizabeth Bowie, David Carroll, Gavin Crawford and Phil Leung, with help this week from Becky Johnson and Jon Blair.