Skip to Main Content
Comedian Mary Walsh takes the news quiz
Because News

Comedian Mary Walsh takes the news quiz

Andrew Phung, Miguel Rivas and Mary Walsh take the news quiz with host Gavin Crawford.
CBC Radio ·
Listen to the full episode27:00

Subscribe to the podcast of Canada's funniest news quiz, Because News. 

This week, host Gavin Crawford welcomes panellists:

Because News is written and produced by Elizabeth Bowie, David Carroll, Gavin Crawford and Phil Leung, with help this week from Becky Johnson and Jon Blair.

Related Stories