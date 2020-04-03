Candy Palmater takes the news quiz

Subscribe to the podcast of Canada's funniest news quiz, Because News.

This week, host Gavin Crawford is recording from home and our panellists are all in their respective hunker-down zones. Featuring:

comedian and broadcaster Candy Palmater

series regular Miguel Rivas

Air Farce alum, Craig Lauzon



Because News is written and produced by Elizabeth Bowie, David Carroll, Gavin Crawford and Phil Leung, with help this week from Becky Johnson, Jan Caruana and Jon Blair.