Atlantic Voice: Newfoundland's First Co-Housing Development

We’re going to beautiful Portugal Cove outside of St. John’s, Newfoundland with Wendy Reid Fairhurst and her husband Kyle. They take Angela Antle on a tour of a 57-acre farm that will soon become Newfoundland’s first Co-Housing development. What is Co-Housing? It’s not a gated community nor is it a commune, but it does share some elements of those two models.