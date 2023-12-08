As It Happens 6:41 Pilots knew the 'I Crashed My Airplane' YouTube video was fishy from the start

The first time pilot Petter Hörnfeldt saw the viral video of a YouTuber leaping from a crashing plane, he knew something was up.

The video, called " I Crashed My Airplane ," has earned Tervor Daniel Jacob more than 4.5 million views since he first posted it on Dec. 23, 2021. It also earned him six months in U.S. federal prison .

In the clip, Jacob, an experienced pilot, is flying over a mountainous region of Santa Barbara County, Calif., when he claims his engine unexpectedly stopped working. He then leaps from the aircraft in a parachute, leaving the plane to crash in Los Padres National Forest.

But according to his plea agreement, he never intended to complete his Nov. 24, 2021, flight. Instead, he staged the crash to spike the numbers on a video for a sponsorship deal.

He told National Transportation Safety Board he didn't know where the crash site was, despite having already hiked there to retrieve the footage. After that, he and a friend took a helicopter to the wreckage site, retrieved the plane parts and destroyed them.

Jacob pleaded pleaded guilty in June to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation.

Hörnfeldt — who runs the educational aviation YouTube account Mentour Pilot — says many pilots and aviation enthusiasts knew immediately the video wasn't what it appeared to be. Here's part of his conversation with As It Happens guest host Helen Mann.

What were you thinking when you first saw the video?

Shocked and amused, would probably be the way to describe it.

You broke the sequence of events right on your YouTube channel . Tell me what you noticed immediately.

The most obvious thing is that when we teach people to fly general aviation aircraft … the first thing that you are taught basically is that you have to continue to fly the aircraft no matter what.

And that includes if an engine would fail. Because an aircraft doesn't just fall down; it continues to fly. And we have multiple ways to either get that aircraft safely down on the ground somewhere on a field or something like that, or try to restart the engine to continue to fly.

So generally to just jump out of the aircraft at the first sign of any kind of problem would be very, very strange, to say the least.

There [were] so many other things as well. When you have an engine failure … the first thing that you should do is to make sure that the aircraft has the correct speed to get the best possible glide.

But he wasn't doing that. He was actually slowing down the aircraft. And the only possible reason for doing that would be to get the propeller to stop, which would look cooler on the video, obviously, than if it was windmilling.

And Mr. Jacob had a parachute on his back the entire time that he was flying the plane. Is it possible he's just a nervous pilot?

He said that he had a friend who had suffered some kind of engine problems previously, and because of that, he always carried a parachute. And he's a professional parachuter himself.

There are emergency parachutes that you can use, for example, if you fly a glider or if you do aerobatic flying. But those are much smaller rigs. He was actually wearing a full parachuting rig, which is quite big. So that meant that he was sitting in a very uncomfortable position in the aircraft. And that was one of the first things that we were discussing when this video came up.

There were a lot of cameras deployed during this whole thing, too. We see Mr. Jacob descending with the parachute. And at the same time, we also see the plane crashing. Does the fact that there are so many cameras being used also sort of twig your concern?

Not really, because there are a lot of legitimate channels out there, aviation channels, [hosted by] pilots who have their own aircraft, and they rig a lot of GoPro cameras all over their aircraft, normally, in order to get as many good shots as possible. So the fact that he had a lot of cameras didn't necessarily mean much.

But what did obviously stand out was that when he started having these problems with the aircraft, the first thing he did was take out a handheld GoPro camera and start filming himself.

That wouldn't be a normal reaction if you think that your life is in danger. So that's also a big red flag.

Trevor Jacob could have been sentenced to as much as 20 years in prison. But he made a plea agreement earlier this year. And because of that, the judge only sentenced him to six months in prison. What was your reaction when you heard that sentence?

I was a little bit surprised but ... the most important thing here, I think, was the fact that he actually did get prison for it. Because it sends very good signals to people out there to not do these kind of stunts in the first place.

Do you think that will succeed in deterring people from trying to create content the way he did, that could pose dangers to other people?

I hope so, because what I always say, as a content creator myself, is that when you create content that reaches potentially millions of people, which his video actually did, you have to make sure that what you create is positive and constructive and teaches people the right thing. What he did was teach the absolute wrong thing.

Someone who's a new pilot who might see that video might think that that's the way to go, and bring a parachute themselves and potentially, you know, jump out of the aircraft at the first sign of any problem. That aircraft might continue on to crash into a house or kill someone on the ground.

And, worst case scenario, that person might not even be a good parachuter and kill himself in doing so.

Jacobs' stunt has been seen by at least 4.5 million viewers on YouTube. You know, as someone who does create content yourself related to aviation, what do you think about somebody going to such elaborate means to get clicks? And what impact does it have on more serious aviation experts, like yourself, who are trying to create legitimate content?

It's very sad ... that people would go to this length in order to just get clicks on YouTube.

It's obviously going to make things harder for good YouTube creators out there who want to teach people something, who want to show how awesome aviation actually is, because it's going to increase scrutiny from everyone from the [U.S. Federal Aviation Administration] to to the general public.

It's very unfortunate that he did this. And I hope that the prison sentence will actually explain that to people.