As It Happens 10:28 Roch Carrier reads his beloved short story The Hockey Sweater

As a child, Roch Carrier spent much of his time playing hockey with his friends. And when he wasn't playing, he was dreaming about life on the pond.

Carrier's favourite team? The Montreal Canadiens. But, one winter, his mother ordered him the wrong team's jersey.

"That day, I had one of the greatest disappointments of my life! I would even say that on that day I experienced a very great sorrow."

It's the Canadian story that children — and adults — have loved for more than 30 years.

From our annual holiday reading series, here's Carrier's reading of The Hockey Sweater.