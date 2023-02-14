As It Happens 6:33 Tennis player with dwarfism has to compete in a wheelchair — even though he doesn't use one

Kai Ryan dreams of representing his country at the Paralympics, but he may not be able to because of current tennis rules.

The Australian teen has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. He does not use a wheelchair. But the only Paralympic tennis classifications are for wheelchair tennis, so that is what he has been playing in recent months.

It's not without its challenges.

"You have to push the chair, you have to hit the ball," Ryan, 17, told As It Happens host Nil Köksal. "Plus, it's harder with the shorter arms as well."

A few months ago his father, Nathan Ryan, started a petition on change.org that alls for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) — the sport's global governing body — to officially sanction adaptive standing tennis as a category. That's a form of tennis for those who have a physical disability and play standing.

He noted that while his son can play in the wheelchair, that's not true for all athletes with disabilities.

Kai and his father Nathan at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. (Submitted by Nathan Ryan)

The petition also calls on the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to include standing adaptive classifications for tennis at the 2024 Paralympics. As of Tuesday, the petition had over 18,000 signatures.

Reached for comment, the IPC said decisions about the classification of Para athletes and the proposal of medal events for the Paralympics in regards to tennis are up to the ITF.

It also said that wheelchair tennis will be the only form of tennis taking place at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, as the sport's program and calendar have already been finalized. Wheelchair tennis is also currently the only ITF sport approved for inclusion for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

The ITF says it must conduct research into the "number of athletes by country and the appetite for competition" to better understand whether other tennis categories should be adopted.

"The ITF has demonstrated its willingness to be as inclusive as possible, though we recognize that there is always more to be done, and athletes to whom we might cater better," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Coming back from injury

Kai, who is from Newcastle, Australia, met his idol, tennis pro Roger Federer, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the Australian Open a decade ago. He says it was the "best moment ever" — and he's been playing tennis ever since.

Kai meeting idol Roger Federer when he was seven-years-old at the Australian Open. (Submitted by Nathan Ryan)

Kai's Paralympic pursuits and competitive nature led him to start playing wheelchair tennis a few months ago.

Both father and son agree Kai is pretty good, considering he came runner up twice in the ITF Junior Futures Tournament.

Still, it's been a challenging transition.

"I mean, he's been playing standing up tennis for the last 10 years," Kai's father said. "It's a new thing for him to learn because he doesn't need a chair during the day either."

But Nathan says he never thought those difficulties would lead to his son getting hurt.

In November, Kai suffered a serious injury while in a wheelchair.

"Basically, I just went down a hill with a wheelchair and it sort of flipped," Kai said.

Kai playing standing tennis. (Submitted by Nathan Ryan)

He was not able to walk for a few weeks after the injury and has needed physiotherapy. And while he's not ready to compete again just yet, he's slowly restarting his training and lessons.

"It's been tough for him and it's been tough to see him," Nathan said. "[The injury] changed my life for a little while there and it looks like it's starting to get better now, which is great."

Fighting for a 'fully inclusive sport'

Nathan said there are many other athletes with disabilities being excluded from competing in Paralympics tennis, and if the ITF expands its classifications, it can only lead to a more inclusive sport.

"It's people, you know, amputees or short-statured, cerebral palsy. People, you know, with[out] upper limbs that couldn't possibly play in a wheelchair that are missing out," Nathan said

"There's a massive amount of people that are missing out that want to represent their country. And I think if they open it up to all those people, it's only going to grow the sport and make it a fully inclusive sport."

He says many other sports already have better adapted rules. For example, badminton was introduced at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and has six categories — four standing and two wheelchair.

"Tennis is a bit behind the times and it needs to make some change," Nathan said.

If that happens, you can bet Kai will be there, racket in hand.

Asked what would it feel like to compete in the Paralympics, he didn't hesitate: "Best feeling ever."