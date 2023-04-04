These Democrats could lose their jobs for joining gun control protest at Tennessee Capitol

As It Happens 6:42 Trio of Democrats could lose their jobs for joining gun control protest at Tenn. Capitol

Rep. Gloria Johnson says she has no regrets about joining protesters demanding gun control at the Tennessee House of Representatives — even though it might cost her her job.

Johnson is one of three Democratic state representatives who face expulsion from the Republican-controlled state legislature for "disorderly behaviour" during a protest at the Tennessee State Capitol Building on Thursday.

"We knew we were breaking a rule by speaking without permission," Johnson told As It Happens host Nil Köksal. "But we had … children and mothers and fathers out there screaming and begging us to take action on gun violence."

Republicans filed a resolution to expel Johnson, along with her colleagues Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, after they led chants from the House floor with supporters in the gallery last week.

All three have stood by their actions, with Jones tweeting: "There comes a time when you have to do something out of the ordinary. We occupied the House floor today after repeatedly being silenced from talking about the crisis of mass shootings. We could not go about business as usual as thousands were protesting outside demanding action."

The legislature will vote on the resolution to expel the trio on Thursday.

Move elicits jeers from the crowd

On March 27, a shooter opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, killing three nine-year old students and three adult staff using legally purchased firearms.

The tragedy prompted hundreds of protesters to head to the Tennessee state capitol on Thursday to demand gun control legislation.

Johnson says her Republican colleagues refused to allow Democrats to acknowledge the protesters during the period traditionally reserved for welcoming and honouring constituents.

"When we were shut down multiple times trying to speak, we decided that, between bills, we would walk to the floor ... and acknowledge the protesters were there, and acknowledge their issue of gun violence and let them know that we support them," Johnson said.

Jones, flanked by Johnson and Pearson, uses a bullhorn to call on his colleagues to pass gun control legislation during Thursday's protest. (George Walker IV/the Tennessean/The Associated Press)

The trio approached the front of the House chamber and joined the protesters gathered there. Jones held up a small bullhorn, and he and his two colleagues led the crowd in a chant of "No action, no peace!"

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican, immediately called for a recess and vowed the three Democrats would face consequences.

By Monday, Sexton confirmed that the three lawmakers had been stripped of their committee assignments and said more punishments could be on the way.

Republican Reps. Bud Hulsey, Gino Bulso, and Andrew Farmer filed resolutions to expel all three, saying they "did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonour to the House of Representatives."

CBC has reached out to all three Republicans for comment.

The move to expel the three lawmakers elicited loud jeers from the protesters in the gallery, and Sexton had some of them removed by state troopers.

Confrontation among democrats on the floor. <br><br>Troopers had to physically remove some of the protestors from the gallery. <br><br>The last are leaving now yelling “this isn’t over!” <a href="https://t.co/sMnasYYmF7">pic.twitter.com/sMnasYYmF7</a> —@Vivian_E_Jones

Sexton did not respond to a CBC request for comment, but said on Twitter the Democrats' "actions are and will always be unacceptable, and they break several rules of decorum and procedure on the House floor.

"In effect, those actions took away the voices of the protestors, the focus on the six victims who lost their lives, and the families who lost their loved ones," he continued.

"We have heard the voices of the students, the protestors, and individuals from across the state. We cannot allow the actions of the three members to distract us from protecting our children. We will get through this together, and it will require talking about all solutions."

Amid the chaos, a conflict broke out between Jones and Republican Rep. Justin Lafferty. According to the daily newspaper, the Tennessean, Lafferty snatched Jones' phone, and Jones accused Lafferty of shoving him.

Lafferty has not addressed the allegation.

'I don't even feel like we have democracy'

Expelling lawmakers is an extremely rare move. Acccording to The Associated Press, it has only happened twice in Tennessee since the Civil War.

"I know I broke a rule. I'm all for getting a consequence, "Johnson said. "But I think that expulsion, stripping committees and all of that is way too far compared to the people who have done criminal acts that sat on that floor all through their criminal investigations, and no one said a word."

Johnson did not name names during her interview with CBC Radio, but several Republican lawmakers have held onto their jobs in the face of criminal allegations, including former Rep. David Byrne, who was accused of sexual assault against teenage girls, and current Rep. Glen Casada, who is under federal indictment for fraud.

WATCH | 'Why are our children dying?' Illinois shooting survivor says in Nashville

Survivor of mass shooting points to need for gun safety Duration 0:51 Ashbey Beasley, an Illinois woman who says she survived a mass shooting last summer, was in Nashville when Monday's deadly school shooting occurred. Beasley has been lobbying for gun safety laws and asked: 'Why are our children dying?'

Johnson says the actions against her, Jones and Pearson are part of a pattern of Republicans using their super-majority to limit debate on key issues.

"I don't even feel like we have democracy at this point in Tennessee," Johnson said. "If they get away with expelling three of the most vocal members, it's going to have a chilling effect on our state and our nation when it comes to speaking out."