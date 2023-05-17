As It Happens 6:01 These artists will be tattooing Rembrandts on museum-goers in Amsterdam

Henk Schiffmacher likes to think of the Rembrandt tattooing exhibit as a space "where the lowbrow meets the highbrow."

Schiffmacher, 71, is one of several artists who will be tattooing pieces based on the work of 17th-century Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn at the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam next month.

"It makes it possible for people who would normally not visit museums to go to these things, because there is something in their interest," Schiffmacher told As It Happens host Ni Köksal.

"The good thing about our Rembrandt is you could take your Rembrandt to the beach."

The exhibit — called The Poor Man's Rembrandt — is a partnership between the museum and Schiffmacher & Veldhoen, the famous Amsterdam tattoo shop co-owned by Schiffmacher.

"Rembrandt and Schiffmacher & Veldhoen have a lot in common: they are world famous, masters of their craft and deeply rooted in Amsterdam's DNA," the museum said in a press release.

There is no bigger group of art collectors than people who get tattoos - Henk Schiffmacher, tattoo artist

Schiffmacher — also known as "Hanky Panky" because his shop used to operate out of Amsterdam's red-light district — has tattooed Rembrandts before.

After all, he's been tattooing in Amsterdam for decades, and Rembrandt is one of the most famous artists in Dutch history.

For the exhibit, Schiffmacher and his tattoo shop colleagues will be offering up a selection of Rembrandt's sketches and etchings, as well as some original, Rembrandt-inspired designs.

These sketches by Dutch master Rembrandt will be available as tattoos during the event at the Rembrandt House Museum — a.k.a. Museum Rembrandthuis — in Amsterdam. (Museum Rembrandthuis)

"These drawings are very easy actually to, like, turn into a tattoo. And then when you take his etchings, it becomes a little bit more complicated," Schiffmacher said.

"But there is a resemblance. I mean, [the etchings are] done with one needle. We do a needle as well — and we use the human skin as an etch plate."

The artists will be working all day from June 19-25 out of the museum, which is Rembrandt's former home and studio — a place the museum says "was a creative breeding ground, where Rembrandt, his assistants and his pupils worked together."

"You can even smell Rembrandt a little bit," Schiffmacher said. "His soul's still in the building."

These are some of the designs that will be available as tattoos. (Museum Rembrandthuis)

Schiffmacher says he sees the project as a way to make art museums more accessible to people who might not otherwise visit.

And while the tattoos are by no means cheap — ranging in price from €100 to €250 ($145.85 to $364.63 Cdn) — they're certainly more affordable than a real Rembrandt.

"You've got to remember that in terms of, like, collecting art, there is no bigger group of art collectors than people who get tattoos," Schiffmacher said.

WATCH | Inclusive tattoos:

Tattoo artists aim to make industry more inclusive Duration 2:55 ‘We're going to raise the standard of what a tattoo studio should be,’ says Saskatoon artist.

Sometimes called "the Amsterdam tattoo king," Schiffmacher has been tattooing in the city for more than 45 years.

In that time, he's watched his art form explode in popularity, especially with the advent of the internet. He has even inked multiple generations within the same families.

When skin is a canvas, he says the whole city becomes a place to see art.

"Our museum is the street, and our gallery the street. And when the sun shines, you'll see people on bicycles with their tattoos, and they'll sit on the terraces having a beer," he said.

"I enjoyed the summer in the city when I could see all my work passing by on people. I'm really a part of Amsterdam."