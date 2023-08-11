A USC football star gave up the Heisman trophy after controversy. His fellow alum is still mad about it

As It Happens 6:21 A USC football star gave up the Heisman after controversy. His fellow alum is still mad about it

The bright yellow billboards loom over Los Angeles's major freeways. The message, in capitalized red and black lettering, is clear: "Hey NCAA ... give Reggie Bush back his Heisman!"

Brian Kennedy, the owner of Regency Outdoor Advertising and a University of Southern California (USC) alumnus, plastered dozens of signs declaring his demand across the city months ago, in an effort to right a wrong he sees in college football history.

Former National Football League and USC running back Reggie Bush, who won the coveted Heisman Memorial Trophy in 2005, later gave up the award when the NCAA found he and his family accepted cash and gifts from marketing agents. Every year, the trophy is awarded to the sport's most outstanding player at the college level.

At the time of Bush's win, the NCAA didn't allow players to profit off of their name, image or likeness. His Heisman was never reinstated, despite a change to the NCAA's likeness-profiting rules in 2021.

Kennedy says he's received about 150 phone calls since putting up the billboards a few months ago, most of which were supportive.

"It created quite a stir," he told As It Happens guest host Peter Armstrong.

Kennedy says Bush himself called and to offer his thanks over the phone and got quite emotional.

"I've seen all of [the billboards]," said Bush in an interview with USCFootball.com.

"I didn't create the situation, the NCAA created the situation. The fact that billboards have to get put up … that's on them," said.

Why Bush lost the Heisman

A year after Bush won the Heisman, reports that he and his family accepted gifts and the payment of travel expenses surfaced. His parents were also given a house to live in rent-free, and money to furnish it, according to media reports.

An investigation by the NCAA that concluded in 2010 found the reports to be true. At the time, the organization's rules barred athletes from receiving any kind of compensation for their name, image or likeness.

Bush voluntarily forfeited the trophy in 2010 when the NCAA placed heavy sanctions on his alma mater over the improper benefits he received.

The NCAA vacated the player's records as a result, and USC banned him from officially interacting with the school for 10 years, which lasted until 2020.

Bush played 11 years in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

NCAA rules now changed

A year later in 2021, the NCAA adopted an interim name, image and likeness policy that allowed student-athletes to receive endorsements and social media deals, as well as accept money for coaching, public appearances and signing autographs.

In his interview with USCFootball.com, Bush criticized how the NCAA "restrict[ed] athletes, not allowing players to monetize … their own name, image and likeness while universities and the NCAA make billions of dollars."

"I'm glad the [players] are making money now. I think players deserve a piece of that pie."

Bush has said he's asked for the Heisman to be returned to him, but The Heisman Trust has publicly said they'd only reinstate the trophy if USC restored his records, which were vacated after their 2010 investigation.

"College athletes can receive benefits now from their name, image and likeness through activities like endorsements and appearances. However, NCAA rules still do not permit pay for play type arrangements. The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports," the NCAA told the CBC in an emailed statement.

Still, Kennedy says the the decision is too harsh, especially considering Bush gave up the trophy voluntarily.

Despite having to give up one of the most prestigious trophies in American sports, Bush went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints. Since retiring, he's joined Fox Sports as a college football analyst.

Kennedy says his success is a testament to the kind of player and athlete he is. Still, Kennedy adds the well-publicized scandal didn't help Bush.

"You don't shut people out like that," Kennedy said.