Ottawa aid worker detained in Afghanistan has been released, says brother

A Canadian aid worker and activist who was detained by the Taliban has been released, says her brother.

Nadima Noor, a social media activist and founder of the non-governmental organization Dream Voice Act, was arrested alongside six of her colleagues at their Kabul office on Feb. 13 and held for a month without charge, according to her brother Dastaan Noor, who lives in Ottawa.

Dastaan said on Wednesday that his sister is now free.

"She was released today and was very excited to get back to working for her NGO. No wrongdoing was found," he said.

Nadima, herself, was not immediately available for comment. It's not clear whether all of her colleagues have also been released.

The Taliban has not commented on the record about Nadima's arrest or release, and emails to Afghanistan's government bounced back.

Noor lives in Kabul where she founded a non-governmental organization and speaks out about women's rights. (Submitted by Dastaan Noor)

Dastaan says he had been working behind the scenes for weeks to try and secure his sister's release, but wasn't able to get any information from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban government about why she was arrested or when she would be released.

Finally, he decided to take her story public, speaking first to the Washington Post, and then to several Canadian media outlets, including CBC Radio's As It Happens.

"The power of journalism has proven itself," he said.

Global Affairs Canada said Tuesday the government was "aware of a Canadian currently detained in Afghanistan" and was providing assistance to the individual's family.

CBC has reached out again to the government for comment on Nadima Noor's release.