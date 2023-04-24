Why Belgian port authorities destroyed 2,000 cans of Miller High Life

The head of the organization that ordered the destruction of 2,352 cans of Miller High Life says he has no problem with the American beer, or the company that makes it.

In fact, Comité Champagne director Charles Goemaere says he's been known to throw back a few Millers himself during visits to the U.S., and finds them to be "quite pleasant."

But when it comes to European Union trademark regulations, the beverage's slogan — "the Champagne of Beers" — simply won't fly.

So when Belgian customs officials intercepted a shipment of Miller High Life headed for Germany, the Comité Champagne — which is charged with defending the interests of France's Champagne industry — ordered them destroyed.

"This use of the name Champagne in Europe is considered as an infringement, and so the goods are considered counterfeits," Goemaere told As It Happens host Nil Köksal.

What is Champagne?

The EU, a 27-nation bloc, has a system of protected geographical designations created to guarantee the true origin and quality of artisanal food, wine and spirits, and protect them from imitation. That market is worth 75 billion euros ($109.8 billion Cdn) annually — half of it in wines, according to a 2020 study by the EU's executive arm.

Under that system, Champagne is a designation reserved exclusively for sparkling wines made from three grape varieties grown in the Champagne region of France, and aged for a minimum of 1.5 years.

"This is important for the community of producers who have invested a lot to make their wines famous throughout the world," Goemaere said.

"It's also very important for the consumers. We try to make sure that when consumers ask for a glass of champagne in a bar or buy a bottle of Champagne in a supermarket or in a store, they get exactly what they were expecting."

A worker pours out the contents of cans of Miller High Life beer prior to them being crushed. (Comité Champagne/The Associated Press)

He admitted nobody is likely to confuse Miller beer with actual Champagne. But he says the slogan is clearly making reference to "the fame and the reputation" of the French wine.

"This is a kind of free ride," he said.

So if more than 800 litres of American lager has to be sacrificed to protect the sanctity of the Champagne brand, then so be it.

That's what happened in the Belgian port of Antwerp.

The Belgian Customs Administration said on Friday that it had intercepted a shipment of 2,352 cans of Miller High Life bound for Germany in February. They informed the Comité Champagne, which then ordered the beers destroyed.

"We could not send them back, because the goods were aimed for the German markets," Goemaere said. "The only possibility was whether to release those goods — which was, as you will understand, that's not possible — or to destroy them."

The beer itself was disposed of, and the cans were recycled "in a very environmental, responsible manner," Goemaere said.

Century-old slogan

Molson Coors Beverage Co., which owns the Miller High Life brand, says it "respects local restrictions" around the word Champagne. In fact, the company does not export the beer in question to the EU.

Belgian customs officials and the Comité Champagne both declined to identify who shipped the beers, or who ordered them.

Goemaere would only say they were "imported by a German person." The Belgian Customs Administration said in a statement the buyer "was informed" of the beer's destruction "and did not contest the decision."

Asked if the individual would face legal repercussions for importing the beer, Goemaere said: "The destruction, as such, is already a repercussion."

WATCH | U.K. sparkling wine catching up to French Champagne:

Climate change to thank for boom in U.K. sparkling wine industry Duration 2:17 The U.K. sparkling wine industry is experiencing a boom. Climate change is increasing temperatures in Britain, leading to ideal growing conditions for the grapes used in sparkling wines.

Miller High Life has been using the word "Champagne" in its marketing for more than a century.

The company's flagship beer launched in 1903. Three years later, it adopted the slogan "the Champagne of Bottle Beers." In 1969, it shorted the phrase to "The Champagne of Beers."

Outside the EU, there's not much the Comité Champagne can do about it. The restrictions don't apply in the U.S.

"We also respect local regulations," Goemaere said.

Miller, meanwhile, stands by its slogan.

"We remain proud of Miller High Life, its nickname and its Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provenance," the company said. "We invite our friends in Europe to the U.S. any time to toast the High Life together."

Goemaere says he has "no animosity" with the American beer company.

"With great pleasure would we accept this invitation to have a talk about protection of intellectual property rights, be it Molson Coors' beverages or ours," he said.