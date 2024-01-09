As It Happens 6:21 When Evita's star and understudy fell ill, this actress drove 240 km to save the show

When Jessica Daley got a text on Saturday offering her the lead role in a stage production of Evita, she didn't have much time to think about it.

That's because the musical opened that very evening at a theatre in Leicester, England, 240 kilometres away from her Middlesbrough home.

Both the lead actress and the understudy had fallen suddenly ill, and only Daley — who had played the role in an international production five years ago — could save the show.

"I had to throw everything in the car and I hit the road, and I got there at 4 p.m. in the afternoon, and then I was on stage by 7:45 p.m. in the evening," Daley told As It Happens host Nil Köksal.

"It was just crazy. I can't quite get my head around it, if I'm honest."

Rehearsing in the car

Nikolai Foster, Curve Theatre's artistic director, remembers the moment everything went off the rails. Both Martha Kirby, the show's star, and her understudy, Chumisa Dornford-May, were too ill to take to the stage.

"It's just the sinking feeling," Foster told CBC.

Curve had to cancel the matinee production of Evita, but Foster was determined that when it came to the evening curtain call, the show would go on.

But not just anyone can play Argentine political leader Eva Perón — the centrepiece of the 1978 musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

"It's an extraordinary vocal sort of workout for any actor, and I just wracked my brain thinking: Is there anybody here I can think of who may be able to come in and help us out?" Foster said.

Then he remembered Daley — a longtime friend and collaborator of Curve, who had previously played roles in the theatre's predictions of Billy Elliott and An Officer and A Gentleman, and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

But it had been five years since Daley last embodied Perón on stage, and there was very little time to prepare.

"While I was packing, I was like, 'Alexa, play Evita cast recording!" Daley said. "When I got in the car, it was on and I was listening and recapping and revising until I got to Leicester and stepped straight into the theatre, straight onto the stage, and we were rehearsing."

Evita with a twist

But there was an added challenge.

When Daley toured Asia in 2019, the cast performed the original Broadway version of Evita. Foster, meanwhile, says his spin on the play "couldn't be any more different from the version that Jess was in."

While the songs and lyrics remain untouched, Foster's play re-imagines Perón as "the first social media influencer." A video camera follows the star around the stage, projecting live footage on screens for the audience to see.

Eva Perón, inspiration for the play Evita, was the second wife of former Argentine president Juan Perón. A radio and screen actress before her marriage in 1945, she became a powerful political influence and a mainstay of the Perón government. (AFP/Getty Images)

Foster walked her through his vision during her drive from Middlesbrough. But, ultimately, Daley says she relied on her castmates to pull her through.

"They just embraced me with open arms and kind of ran with it and, like, pushed me around the stage," she said with a chuckle. "We were all kind of in it together in the end."

Evita follows Perón's rise from poverty to power, and Daley says she found herself channelling her character's steadfast determination.

"She faked it until she made it, and I was kind of in the same position," Daley said. " I just had to, like, go for it and not even doubt for a minute that I could do it."

'Memorable, magical, electrifying'

It worked. Foster says Daley delivered a "stupendous" performance that enraptured the audience and earned Daley a standing ovation.

"It was one of those memorable, magical, electrifying nights I'll never forget," Foster said.

And it was a one-time-only event. Understudy Dornford-May was back on her feet for the following day's snow, and lead actress Kirby is reprising her role this week.

"It was a completely unique experience and one that I don't think I'll ever have again," Daley said.

What's more, she says it was a literal dream come true. Just a few weeks prior, she says she listened to Evita soundtrack for the first time in ages on a whim, and found herself yearning to reprise the role, and fantasizing about doing it for a U.K. audience for the first time.

"I swear I manifested it," she said. "It is crazy."