As It Happens 6:18 Sweden's yule goat has been burned, run over and shot. This year, it's going to the birds

The Gävle goat has been torched, shot with flaming arrows, run over by cars and beaten with clubs. But this year, the massive straw statue has a new antagonist to contend with — hungry birds.

"This has never happened before," Anna-Karin Niemann, the goat's spokesperson, told As It Happens host Nil Köksal.

A particularly rainy harvest season made it difficult for farmers to get the grain out of the straw for this year's 13-metre tall yuletide goat, a Christmas tradition in the Swedish village of Gävle.

As a result, jackdaws and other hungry birds have taken roost upon its mighty horns, where they're ripping off the straw from its frame in search of tasty treats.

"He looks a little bit uncombed or unkempt right now," Niemann said. "But to me, of course, he's still very handsome."

'He's had a few rough years'

The Gävle goat has long been a favourite target of arsonists, vandals and would-be thieves.

In 1966, the first year it was installed, someone burned it down on New Year's Eve. In the nearly six decades since, it's only survived the holiday season unscathed about 16 times.

In 2005, two vandals — one dressed as Santa Claus and the other as a gingerbread man — shot it with burning arrows . In 2010, someone tried unsuccessfully to bribe a guard to look the other way so they could steal it with a helicopter.

The Christmas goat in Gävle, Sweden, burns to the ground on Dec. 23, 2001 — one of the dozens of times it's been set aflame. (Andreas Bardell/The Associated Press)

It survived last year, but was razed to the ground in 2021 . In 2019, the main goat made it through Christmas, while its "little brother" goat went down in flames.

"He's had a few rough years," Niemann said.

And yet, every year, the goat returns. This year, Niemann says, it took 10 people 1,000 hours to build it, at a cost of about $26,260.

"He's guarded around the clock," Niemann said. " We have guards and we have security cameras — and, also, other security measures. But we don't want people with bad intentions knowing exactly what we do, so I'm sorry I can't be more specific."

'Let the birds eat'

Nevertheless, Niemann says the town won't be deploying any of its top secret security measures to chase the birds away.

"On the first day the Christmas goat was up, we saw the birds. And at that moment we decided that we wouldn't scare them," she said.

"To scare them wouldn't feel like the Christmas spirit, and that's the Christmas goat's purpose."

Birds perch atop the Gävle goat in Sweden. (@Gavlebocken/X)

The people of Gävle, she says, support the decision.

"We got so many emails and phone calls," Niemann said. "They think it's positive that the Christmas goat … gets a new purpose. And they say, 'Let the birds eat.'"