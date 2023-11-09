As It Happens 5:59 Danica Roem makes history as first openly trans state senator in Virginia

Believe it or not, fronting a metal band and being a politician share a surprising number of soft-skills. At least according to Danica Roem.

"If you want your band to be successful, you have to put yourself out there and make yourself accessible to people," Roem told As It Happens host Nil Koksal.

"That's been the bread and butter for how we've won four campaigns now, that old school door-to-door campaigning."

Danica Roem made history on Tuesday when she was elected as Virginia's first openly trans state senator. The Democrat, 39, beat out Republican candidate and former police officer Bill Woolf for the job in a decisive victory — with help from the grassroots promotional skills and ability to connect with an audience that she learned as a frontwoman.

"To the people of western Prince William County, the City of Manassas Park and the City of Manassas: I'm so grateful to continue serving my lifelong home community, now in the state senate," Roem said in a statement on X following her win.

This isn't the first time Roem has made history, either. In 2017, she became the first trans person elected to sit in a U.S. state legislature , and was re-elected twice.

In addition to her past life in a metal band, Roem was also a journalist for over 10 years before turning to politics.

Trans identity on the campaign trail

Roem says she campaigned on issues — like fixing roads and feeding kids — and her successful track record, more than her identity. A number of bills she sponsored have become law, including legislation that allows public school kids to access free or reduced-cost meals, and incentives to maintain urban greenspace.

"Trans people are not a monolith, and we care about a lot of things. Some of the things we care about are things like infrastructure and, you know, quality-of-life issues," said Roem.

But Roem has also been a vocal advocate for issues that impact the LGBTQ+ community since joining politics.

Earlier this year, Roem criticized a bill that would require school administrators to tell parents if a child asks to change their name or pronouns at school, arguing it forced kids to out themselves "regardless of the safety of their home."

Conversely, her competitor Woolf campaigned on the promise to "never vote to stop fair competition in girls' sports" in a TV advertisement that mentioned Roem by name and in campaign flyers .

"Virginia Democrats support biological boys competing against biological girls in high school sports," reads one of Woolf's campaign flyers — a likely reference to Roem, who voted against a bill that would require students to compete in sports under the gender they were assigned at birth.

Roem speaks with a colleague on the floor of the House as the General Assembly convenes in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters)

Shots at Roem's gender identity had little effect on her campaign, however, according to LGBTQ+ Victory Fund CEO and president Annise Parker.

"The fact that Danica is comfortable in her own skin and is transparent about who she is flouts the effectiveness of those kinds of attacks," said Parker.

When it comes to working with colleagues across the aisle, Roem said she hopes they can improve life for Virginians together, but won't back down when it comes to LGBTQ rights.

Roem hopes that her colleagues across the aisle will focus on improving life for Virginians together, rather than scrapping accommodations for trans students .

"The fact of the matter is we have so much we have to get done on quality of life issues and picking on trans kids and trying to turn back civil rights, that is not part of that agenda," said Roem.

A progressive wave in Virginia

Parker's organization has called the election of eight LGBTQ+ candidates in the state a "Rainbow Wave" within a larger Blue Wave — a widespread election of Democratic candidates.

Tuesday's legislative elections saw a swath of democrats voted into the General Assembly , where they now have full control.

"It's a sign of hope," for trans people across the country, says Parker. "These were all people who were clear about who they were, and not afraid to show that to the voters. And the voters responded to that authenticity and integrity."