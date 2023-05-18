As It Happens 6:36 Creepy dolls washing ashore in Texas are being used to help birds and sea turtles

In an ideal world, the oceans wouldn't be full of human garbage. But as long as that trash keeps washing ashore in Texas, conservationists are going to put it to good use.

The Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute is taking the best and most interesting finds from its bi-weekly beach surveys and putting them up for auction.

Up for grabs are all sorts of buoys, netting and floats you'd expect to find in the ocean. But there are some more peculiar items — including a fibreglass mermaid, and a collection of horrifying, barnacle encrusted, internet-famous dolls.

"Whenever you see something that looks like a baby that's on the edge of the water, you know, your heart kind of stops. And then you go up and look at it and it's like, oh man, this is terrifying," Jace Tunnell, the marine reserve's director, told As It Happens host Nil Köksal.

"I wake up in the middle of the night."

Where are they coming from?

A team from the marine reserve surveys about 65 kilometres of Gulf Coast beach twice a week, primarily to count the number of sea turtles, birds and other marine creatures — "you know, all scientific stuff."

But they also find a lot of random odds and ends, which they share on their Facebook page. Some are natural, like shells, rocks and bones. And some are decidedly not, like masks, toys, bottles, and, of course, a wide array of horrifying dolls with missing limbs and haunting stares.

"We found probably 30 of these dolls, and the ones we found recently seem scarier than the ones before," Tunnell said.

Mission-Aransas Reserve director Jace Tunnell says staff have found about 30 dolls on the beaches and they keep getting scarier. (Mission-Aransas Reserve/Facebook)

So where do they come from?

"A lot of countries don't have a way to dispose of their waste, so a lot of times they put it into the rivers or if they're an island nation, maybe they just push it into the ocean," Tunnel said.

"Then with the ocean currents and the way it works in the Gulf of Mexico where we're located, we get these eddies that push anything in those currents up towards the Texas coast."

This doll head found on a Texas beach in 2021 became a viral sensation and later sold to raise money for marine wildlife rehabilitation. Some commenters, including comedian John Oliver, have speculated it's from a sex doll. (Mission-Aransas Reserve/Facebook)

That's because of a phenomenon called a loop current, which the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association defines as "an area of warm water that travels up from the Caribbean, past the Yucatan Peninsula, and into the Gulf of Mexico."

A 2018 study found Texas gets 10 times the amount of ocean trash washing ashore as other states along the Gulf of Mexico, and 93 per cent of it is plastic.

But why the beaches get so many dolls in particular is anybody's guess. They started showing up in 2021, Tunnell said, and haven't stopped since. One of the first photos the reserve posted of a doll head in 2021 became an instant viral hit.

"We like finding natural stuff ... but we almost always start off with a photo of a doll — because, for some reason, that brings in a lot of people," Tunnell said.

"And that's what our goal is, to try to educate as many people as we can about what's washing in from the ocean."

Another of the many oddities discovered on the Texas coast by staff at the Mission-Aransas Reserve. (Mission-Aransas Reserve/Facebook)

The dolls have become something of a media sensation, garnering international headlines and even nabbing the attention of Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, who bought 12 of them last year for $10,000 US.

"That was a huge benefit to the rehab facility," Tunnell said.

Tunnell appeared on the show, where the comedian suggested a less scientific explanation for the dolls' frequent appearances in Texas.

"He was convinced that there were some 4,000-year-old girl out there putting these dolls out to give people nightmares," Tunnell said.

The dolls aren't the only interesting item up for auction this year. There's also a nearly-metre long fibreglass mermaid, likely from a ship, which Tunnell hopes will fetch a couple hundred bucks.

And his personal favourite — six blocks of coal.

"It's actually coal that was on steam ships from back in the 1800s," he said. "This is the first year we've had these in the auction, and we're going to see if they sell."

This fibreglass mermaid that washed ashore in Texas is up for auction to raise funds for marine life rehabilitation. (Mission-Aransas Reserve/Facebook)

He says they have between 200 and 300 items on the auction block, with starting prices ranging from $5 to $100 US. In previous years, he says the auctions have brought in $2,500 to $3,000, which goes towards marine wildlife rehabilitation.

Most people, he says, go for the more traditional marine items, like buoys and floats, using them to decorate their fences and yards with a nautical theme.

But the dolls are a favourite for those seeking some novelty.

"We could say, you know, 'You can put it in your neighbour's mailbox, you know, they'll love it!' Or, 'You can use it for decoration at Halloween,'" he said.

"So we kind of build it up and then people start bidding against each other. So, you know, it's all in good fun to raise money for the sea turtles and the bird rehab centre."