As It Happens 5:11 Woman who threw hot burrito bowl at Chipotle worker sentenced to fast food job

A woman who threw a hot burrito bowl in a Chipotle worker's face because she didn't like the way it was prepared may soon learn what it's like to be on the other side of the counter.

An Ohio judge sentenced 39-year-old Rosemary Hayne to three months in jail for assault, but offered to shorten her sentence by 60 days — if she agreed to work at a fast food restaurant.

Emily Russell, the victim of the burrito bowl attack, says she's "truly happy with the outcome."

"I honestly thought she was going to get a slap on the wrist and nothing of it," Russell told As It Happens host Nil Köksal. "Having her have to walk in my shoes, and go to jail, I think it's a perfect outcome."

Joe O'Malley, Hayne's attorney, told CBC his client "is grateful for the opportunity to get a job to reduce her sentence and demonstrate her true remorse for her behaviour at Chipotle."

"She truly regrets her actions and the pain that it caused," he said in an email.

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey

'She just didn't like the way I made her food'

Russell was working as a manager at the Chipotle in Parma, Ohio, in September when Hayne ordered a plain chicken burrito bowl.

"She just didn't like the way I made her food. I made her food twice, and she had left the building, checked her food in the car, and she came back and started yelling at me and my crew, disturbing my customers," Russell said.

"Next thing I know, I had food in my face, dripping from my hair."

A video of the attack that circulated on social media shows the woman slamming the bowl down on the counter before lobbing it at Russell.

WATCH | Customer hurls burrito bowl at Chipotle manager (Warning: Video contains profanities):

sheesh she really threw the Chipotle bowl at her <a href="https://t.co/yqltRhwHa5">pic.twitter.com/yqltRhwHa5</a> —@DailyLoud

Russell says she had just prepared the food, so it was quite hot. But, ultimately, she says she suffered "a few bruises, but nothing too major."

Still, the attack left her shaken, and she quit her job at Chipotle a month later. She now works at a different restaurant, she said.

"I'm just taking it day by day, mentally," she said.

CBC has reached out to Chipotle for comment.

'I'd like to walk in her shoes'

According to Fox News affiliate WJW , Hayne apologized in court to Russell and said there was no excuse for her behaviour.

Nevertheless, she continued to defend her actions as the judge handed her sentence down.

"You didn't get your burrito bowl the way you like it and this is how you respond?" Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy Gilligan said to her. "You went in there looking for a fight."

"I did not," Hayne responded. "If I showed you how my food looked, and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, it's disgusting looking."

"I bet you won't be happy with the food you are going to get in the jail," the judge retorted.

Emily Russell, victim of the burrito bowl attack, says she's pleased with the outcome of the case. (Submitted by Emily Russell)

Russell says she didn't buy the apology.

"She said she was having a bad day. But everybody has a bad day, and you don't physically take it out on any human being," she said.

Gilligan sentenced the woman to 180 days in jail, and suspended 90 of those days. He said he would award her 60 days in jail credit if she worked at least 20 hours per week at a fast food restaurant for two months.

"Do you want to walk in her shoes for two months and learn how people should treat people, or do you want to do your jail time?" he asked.

"I'd like to walk in her shoes," she replied.

It's not clear whether she has found a fast food job yet.

'No job is easy'

Russell says her attacker is about to learn that "it's not easy" working in the food service industry.

"No matter where you work — it could be an office job, it could be a fast food place, it could be anything — like, no job is easy," she said.

"It's going to be a difficult time and it's going to be like starting over again."

Russell says she's happy where she landed, and hopes to work her way back up to manager, and eventually own her own business.

She said she's moved to tears by the outpouring of support she's received from friends, family and total strangers. A Go Fund Me page in her honour has raised more than $800 US.

"I wish I could just hug everybody that has donated to my GoFundMe because they're truly helping me out," she said.

Even though she no longer works for Chipotle, she stands by her burrito bowl making skills.

"I've been in the business for 4½ years, so I definitely know my portions and how to make food. And I'm a food critic myself, so if I don't like how it's made, I'm not going to serve that to my customers," she said.

"She just didn't like the way it was coming out, I guess."