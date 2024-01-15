Content
As It Happens

Buffalo Bills fans work hard and play hard while shovelling snow at stadium

Buffalo football fans found innovative ways to have fun and blow off steam while shovelling out their team’s home stadium during a snowstorm this weekend. 

Eric Shields briefly laid down his shovel to film a football fan sliding topless down a snow chute

Sheena Goodyear · CBC Radio ·
Three men in winter gear smile and pose with shovels in a snow-covered, empty football stadium.
Workers, many of them Buffalo Bills fans who heeded the team's call, clear snow ahead of the 2024 AFC wild card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)
The Buffalo Bills asked folks to come to the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., over the weekend and Monday morning to clear the snow ahead of a wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Hundreds answered the call, including Buffalo resident Eric Shields, who shot a viral video Saturday of one rambunctious Bills fan sliding down a snow chute topless. 

"The guy was like, 'Oh, I'm going to go.' And then another guy's like, 'Oh, take your shirt off!' And he's like, 'Alright,' and took his shirt off,'" Shields told As It Happens host Nil Köksal. 

"I had to get it on film."

WATCH | Snowy shenanigans at Buffalo stadium:

Shirtless Buffalo Bills fan slides down snow chute while shovelling out football stadium

2 hours ago
Duration 0:23

 

As extreme winter weather ripped through parts of the U.S. over the weekend, the Bills and the stadium's janitorial company, Jani-King, issued several statements asking fans to come help clear the stadium.

"I woke up in the morning, I chugged down a Monster energy drink, and I was ready for the day," Shields said. 

Those bold enough to brave the cold were paid $20 US an hour, plus free hot food, for their labour.

"We had chicken fingers," Shields said. "They're relatively expensive at the game. So I mean, that's a perk if you get them for free."

A man in a bright orange jacket and a New England Patriots face warmer holds a shovel while standing in an empty, snow-covered football stadium.
Eric Shields may be a New England Patriots fan, but he was still game to help clear the Buffalo Bills' home stadium of snow. 'The Bills are definitely, I guess you could say, my secondary team,' he said. (Submitted by Eric Shields)

While most of the shovellers were part of the team fan base, known as the Bills Mafia, Shields stood out in his New England Patriots mask.

"I was going to wear a jersey, but I didn't want to ruin it," he said. 

The Bills fans gave him a gentle ribbing, he says, but as a lifelong Patriots fan and Buffalo resident, he's used to it.

"It's all for fun," he said. "I love my city regardless of what team I like."

A man tosses snow in a shovel while standing amid the empty blue seats of a football stadium. Another person walks behind him, shovel in hand.
People shovelled and shovelled over the weekend, but the snow kept coming. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/The Associated Press)

The workers, along with stadium crews, worked all throughout Saturday and Sunday to clear the more than 60 centimetres of snow that fell over the weekend. Nevertheless, the game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed until Monday because of the weather. 

"We would shovel by sections, and by the time we got to the next section, we would look over at the section that we had just shovelled, and it was already covered," Shields said. "So, I mean, all of our work was for nought, but it's better than letting it sit here and pile up."

On Monday morning, the team once again called on fans to clear the way. Brandon Brummert woke up at 4 a.m. and made the 144-kilometre drive from Rochester, N.Y., to help shovel.

"It's beautiful out now. Thank God the wind's not kicking. If the wind was kicking in, it would be brutal right now with blowing snow," Brummert said Monday morning.

Closeup of a man's face, his beard, moustache and fur hat matted with ice and snow.
A worker helps remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/The Associated Press)

The field was cleared by game time, but the majority of the seats were still blanketed in snow when the gates opened.

Undeterred, fans borrowed shovels from guest services and used their hands or pieces of cardboard to clear their seats. 

Those who couldn't dig out a spot either sat in the snow, or simply stood. 

The fans also tossed snow into the air like confetti to celebrate Buffalo's game-opening touchdown.

Football fans bundled in winter gear sit in snow-covered stadium seats.
Fans take their seats in the snow before the game on Monday. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It's long been a tradition for Buffalo residents and Bills fans to help clear snow for the team during the winter. 

Shields remembers doing it before when he was a teenager. Bob Isaacs, 62, says this year was his fourth time taking part in the stadium shovel. 

"You're a Bills fan," Isaacs said. "It's all part of the deal."

A crowd of fans in a stadium toss snow in the air.
Fans celebrate a touchdown by the Buffalo Bills against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

With files from The Associated Press. Interview with Eric Shields produced by Katie Geleff

