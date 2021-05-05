As It Happens: Wednesday Edition

Part One

Pfizer Adolescent Vaccine

Health Canada greenlights the Pfizer vaccine for people as young as 12 -- so we'll get details from the company on what that does and doesn't mean for doses.

Chinese Rocket

Trash landing. A Chinese rocket is hurtling toward Earth, which our guest says is a step in the wrong direction -- and amounts to reckless driving in space.

Newspaper Owner Sought

A Chicago Tribune columnist knows someone rich will have to save his paper from a hedge fund takeover -- so he appealed directly to his wealthiest readers in his latest column.



Part Two

Calgary Doctors India

FaceTime management. When a Calgary doctor isn't helping COVID patients in Alberta, she's using her off hours to see COVID patients in India -- providing what support she can via video calls.

Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

More than 2 years after a massacre at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue, architect Daniel Libeskind is chosen to build a place where the world can learn about confronting hatred.



Part Three

Okla Prepaid meals

Paying it forward. Restaurants in an Oklahoma town set up "receipt walls'', where customers can pre-pay for a meal for someone in need. The restaurateur who started it says she's been blown away by the response.

Ivor Gurney Obit

Unsung and unpublished. British poet and composer Ivor Gurney was exiled to an asylum after the first world war. Now, hundreds of his songs and poems are being revealed for the first time.

