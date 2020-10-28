Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch Live
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
CBC Radio
Top Stories
Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Radio
October 27, 2020 Episode Transcript
Social Sharing
As It Happens
October 27, 2020 Episode Transcript
Full text transcript for October 27th, 2020
Social Sharing
CBC Radio
·
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 2:10 AM ET | Last Updated: October 28
More from this episode
Beat poet Diane di Prima taught her kids to question authority and believe in their own creativity
Q&A
Backlog in screenings causes influx of patients with advanced cancers, says Ontario doctor
Thousands of Nazi artifacts looted from Netherlands war museum
October 27, 2020 Episode Transcript
FULL EPISODE: As It Happens: Tuesday Edition
now