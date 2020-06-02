Photographer Elsa Dorfman, renowned for massive Polaroids, dies at 83

For many, a polaroid picture is a snap of a moment in time. A memory to be stuck on the fridge, or scribbled on and tossed in a shoebox. But for American photographer Elsa Dorfman they were a passion.

Dorfman died of complications from kidney failure on Saturday. She was 83.

Her massive polaroids - at around 60 by 50 centimetres in size - carved a place for her in the artform. They were taken with a rare camera that weighed in at more than 90 kilograms.

In a 2015 interview, Dorfman described the relationship with her camera as like trying to explain the reasons "why you fell in love with someone" or "why your marriage lasted."

"I couldn't do it with any other camera. [...] I could never put my finger on it."

Her husband, Harvey Silverglate, told As It Happens host Carol Off that her passion and her joy for life were just as large as her photographs.

Here is part of their conversation.

Harvey, first of all, I'm sorry for your loss. When you hear the voice of your wife, Elsa, talk about her relationship with her camera, what does it bring to mind for you?

Well, she always talked about the camera in somewhat very personal terms, but also she considered it a mystery how she got a picture.

It was very hard for her to explain the process. You would have to observe the process by which she worked with her subjects, her clients, in order to see how she did it.

Dorfman and American poet Allen Ginsberg. (Elsa Dorfman)

What was it that she loved about this huge thing that weighed in at [90 kiligrams]?

It was such a theatrical undertaking to use that camera.

It was what I would call a happening. It was not like taking pictures with her little hand-held Hasselblad, which she could take X number of pictures in 30 seconds. It took quite a while to get her subjects set up.

Sometimes they would have to go change into the clothes that they wanted to take the picture in. This was an hour to an hour-and-a-half just to get one print.

Dorfman describes the relationship with her camera as like trying to explain the reasons 'why you fell in love with someone.' (Elsa Dorfman)

And this was with this Polaroid that, only about a half dozen of these machines were ever made. So how did she get hold of it?

I believe that there were a total of seven cameras made. They're all handmade and they were made under the direction of and with the participation of Polaroid founder Edwin Land. They were originally manufactured for the purpose of showing off the vividness of Polaroid film and were not a commercial product.

Once they were made, Polaroid would have various photographers and artists come in as guests to use them to take pictures of various subjects. Elsa had heard about it and she ambled up to Polaroid … and she asked if it was possible to get one for her studio. They told her no. They were all accounted for.

Dorfman's Polaroid portraits were approximately 60 by 50 centimetres in size. (Elsa Dorfman)

She kept in touch with them and … then one day she gets a phone call and the phone call from her informant at Polaroid. [They] told her that one of the cameras was coming back from Japan ... and it would be arriving at the Polaroid office in Cambridge.

She begged to get it. They finally said to her OK, they would let her have this camera if she could show them she had a studio space big enough to accommodate it and she would have to pay monthly rent of $1,000.

She immediately got a studio space three blocks from our house. It was in the basement so that there … was no ambient light. And she got the camera.

Some of the photos, when people see them, they will know them, because these are the iconic photos of people like Allen Ginsberg, who was a friend of hers, and Bob Dylan. I understand she loved to take pictures of you. What was it like to be her subject?

She took pictures of me. She took pictures of our son when he was living at home and growing up. … And then when our son got married, took a lot of pictures of him and his wife and children.

But I was a very frequent subject of hers. Some of the pictures she took were of both of us together, some of just me. She also took a lot of self-portraits of just her. I had sort of a combination of [being] bemused by it, I was sometimes flattered by the fact that she wanted to take my picture so much.

Silverglate said Dorfman 'always talked about the camera in somewhat very personal terms, but also she considered a mystery how she got a picture.' (Elsa Dorfman)

I was touched, moved by a lot of them. Some of the pictures that we took on occasion, such as on her birthday, you mark the passage of time. And there are lots of them. And now that she's dead, I look back at them and I realize that they're very precious.

She captured something so joyful in those pictures, didn't she?

Oh yeah. Elsa was into joy. She was not into sadness.

For the most part, her pictures were upbeat. The way she put when she was asked this question by an interviewer, "Life is hard. There's a lot of heartbreak. Why should I want to take pictures of the heartbreak? I'd rather take pictures of the joys and make people happy."

Written by Adam Jacobson. Produced by Morgan Passi. Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.