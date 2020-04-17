Scathing report on long-term care homes 'a shame, but not a surprise,' says resident's daughter 

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the descriptions of abuse and neglect inside Ontario's long-term care homes "shocking" — but Jacqueline Mitchell wasn't surprised at all.

The Kitchener, Ont., woman's 94-year-old mother Lena is a resident at Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto — one of five Ontario facilities at the heart of a scathing report from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canadian troops working in long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic described seeing soiled patients and fecal contamination in numerous patient rooms, improper use of personal protective equipment, aggressive, neglectful and abusive behaviour toward residents, and infected COVID-19 patients left to wander the halls.

Eatonville did not respond to a request for comment.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,123 as of Tuesday. Of those who died, 1,538 were residents in long-term care homes, according to the province's Ministry of Health.

Mitchell spoke to As It Happens host Carol Off about the report and about her own mother's experience. Here is part of their conversation.

Premier Doug Ford, he said after reading the report, he found it was the hardest thing he has done as premier. What would you say to him?

I would say to him that he didn't have to wait for a report to understand the situation.

From the first death at the Bobcaygeon nursing home , we should have awakened to the fact that we had a problem, that people were dying. That we were separating people out in the world and recommended social distancing. We were not paying attention to our mothers and fathers and other seniors.

This is not a surprise. We knew this. That's what I would say to him.

Doug Ford promises accountability and justice after the report describes 'extremely troubling' conditions in the homes. 1:26

It's the details that are so devastating in this military report. And it's just a very bleak picture of the conditions at your mom's care home. Did you learn anything from this report that you didn't know about how the conditions are?

No, there was nothing new in the report. If you have a loved one in one of these homes, you know this. We all knew this.

COVID sort of accentuated the issues around infection control, but there have always been outbreaks in homes. There have always been infection control issues. People have always been dying during the flu season or the Norwalk or whatever.

My family's fortunate because we were able to put a camera in my mother's room since she's been a resident of that home. And we did that because we needed to keep an eye on what was going on because of her condition. She has Alzheimer's and cannot take care of herself.

So we have always had our concerns, but we found a way to manage it.

What do you think the province should have been doing since the first time it was made public how bad things were?

The province should have gotten in there immediately and should have insisted that those conditions be changed immediately.

There are processes that the province should have put in place since the Elizabeth Wettlaufer scandal.

Yes, the army went in there. And, yes, it is horrific and shameful what we are seeing and what we have learned. But the army went in there and in a month's time they were able to find this out. If the province was doing its homework and its accountability oversight, they would have seen this a long time ago.

This is not a surprise. That's my fundamental point. This should not be a surprise. It is a shame, but not a surprise.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are shown at Residence Yvon-Brunet, a long-term care home in Montreal, Saturday, May 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

And what about the staffing? They said that there was new staff, not trained, weren't oriented and appeared to be quite burned out. So this would be replacement staff. Were you familiar with the staffing at the home?

Because of the nature of my mother's care, we had private staffing.

The times when we would complain about, let's say my mother wasn't changed on time, that's when ... Eatonville would seek to remove our private caregiver from the room while she was being changed, because they felt that she would talk about it. So that's where they tried to muzzle us.

Again today, my mother wasn't changed until very late in the morning, mid-morning. And when we inquired about it, they say, "Well, she didn't wet herself overnight, so we don't need to change her."

And my mother has developed a bedsore.

They didn't get funerals. They died without dignity. I want to see a restoration of some kind of dignity to these people. - Jacqueline Mitchell

We hear this, the bedsores, in every single one of these five homes that's in this report. They're just horrible sores. People not being turned, not being let out of [bed], put into wheelchairs, being left in their soiled clothing for long periods of time, not getting fed properly and bad nutrition. It's just, it's legion, the numbers of things in these reports.

And all of that is true. All of that is so true.

We managed it, because whenever I go to see my mom, I bring her food. We would feed her ourselves. We got a fridge in her room and, you know, we made arrangements to look after those things.

Not everyone has that ability. We're fortunate that we could have done that.

But it is horrible to think that the province would shut down a restaurant that had all that infection. The province is horrified at seeing those people at [Trinity Bellwoods] Park on Sunday.

My mother is living in infectious… probably a rat-infested environment. The province wouldn't allow a member of the public to go and eat in such a restaurant.

Bobcaygeon should have been the alarm. We can't get alarmed at over 1,500 people dead. We should have been alarmed at one person dead. Because these people are not statistics. They're our parents.

They didn't get funerals. They died without dignity. I want to see a restoration of some kind of dignity to these people. It's awful.

We can't restore the dignity to the people in the report that we're reading here, but there is ...

We can honour them, though, right? We can try to give them some honour. We can read their names aloud on a Sunday morning. Every name. They lived. They walked the Earth.

We know there are going to be possible criminal charges and an investigation. What needs to be done? Because yes, every single one of these people needs to be acknowledged, but what should now be done as far as an investigation, in your view?

There is the criminal investigation, which I think every family member [of the] deceased should be a part of.

I would gladly be a part of a class-action lawsuit because I have had pain and suffering.

I think I've counted 77 days since I last saw my mother, and I don't know when I'll see her again. And I don't know if I'll see her again.

That is a lot of pain and suffering for me. And I can't imagine what it is for people whose family have actually died.

I still have a little bit of hope to see her. They have no hope.

Written by Sheena Goodyear with files from CBC News. Interview produced by Morgan Passi. Edited for length and clarity.