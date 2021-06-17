Good for the goose? Droppings are the star ingredient in new Finnish beer

In Lahti, Finland, they take recycling seriously.

Named the European Green Capital this year by the European Commission, the city's is already successfully recycling 99 per cent of household waste.

Inspired by his city's success, beer brewer Samuli Kiuru is now looking to Lahti's parks — and the goose droppings that pile up there.

Thanks to his brewery Ant Brew's newest beer, those turds are finding a second life as a pungent flavouring agent.

The poop is sterilized before it's used to flavour the malt. (Ant Brew)

The resulting taste is "extremely interesting," Kiuru told As It Happens host Carol Off, explaining that they are collected by volunteers and sterillized before being used to flavour malt in the brewing process.

While he says the goose poop beer includes tasting notes of "chocolate and coffee," the beer isn't pretending to be anything other than what it is.

"Obviously, it's going to be one of the most poopy beers in the world," said Kiuru with a laugh.

Their effort is not entirely unprecedented, Kiuru continued, explaining that sheep dung and whale vomit have both been used in the past to flavour beers.

Lichen, used in another poopless recipe, is put into a batch of beer at Ant Brew. (Ant Brew)

That, plus Lahti's recent designation as a Green Capital, provided the inspiration for the recipe.

"It's something interesting to help our city with the cleaning up," said Kiuru.

The beer is part of an eco-minded series called 'Wasted Potential' from his employer, Ant Brew.

This most poopy of beers, along with other, possibly more palatable options made from wild herbs and discarded produce, will make its debut at Lahti's beer festival in October.

Written by Kate McGillivray. Interview produced by Jeanne Armstrong.