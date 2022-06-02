As It Happens 5:36 Lethbridge man's rainbow house has become a symbol of joy and LGBTQ solidarity

People keep showing up at Kim Siever's house.

The Lethbridge, Alta., man painted his home in rainbow colours last month, hoping it would bring his neighbours joy and serve as a symbol of "solidarity and support for the queer community." And so far, he says it's doing just that.

"Local people were saying that it really brightens up the neighbourhood. It's pretty vibrant and they're glad to see it as they walk by it every day on their way to work," Siever told As It Happens guest host Tom Harrington.

Since the paint job last month, Siever says several people have stopped by his home to take selfies and admire the bright colours. One family, he says, brought their children decked out in rainbow capes and face paint.

But one visit in particular stands out for him.

"A couple of days ago, we had a family come by. Their 13-year-old had just come out to them the week before, and they wanted to bring them by as a way of showing support for their child," Siever said.

"When I hear stories like that where a child has come out to their parents and their parents are trying to be find ways to be supportive, it makes me feel good because that's certainly something that more young people need in our world, especially within the queer community."

A house in Lethbridge, Alta., painted all the colours of the rainbow, resembling a Pride flag. (Submitted by Kim Siever)

That 13-year-old is Quinn Fraser, a Lethbridge resident who loves roller derby and anime cosplay.

"Kim was really nice. He was very supportive and it was fun," Quinn said. "I loved it."

Quinn, who uses they/them pronouns, recently came out to their parents as a lesbian and nonbinary. They said their parents brought them to Siever's house as a gesture of support.

"It means a lot, because I know they're thinking and caring about me and wanting me to know that there's this going on in the community and that there's other people who accept me," they said.

Moments like that are a balm to Siever, who says he and several other members of his family are part of Lethbridge's queer community.

Quinn Fraser, 13, poses for a picture in front of a rainbow coloured house in Lethbridge, Alta. (Submitted by Tiffany Fraser)

Siever says he was mulling what colour to paint his house last month when he noticed there were exactly 21 rows of wood siding, which is divisible by seven and perfect for a rainbow.

It was a happy coincidence that he finished painting the public-facing sides of the house just in time for Pride month, he said. Now he's giving out free Skittles to anyone who comes by to take a selfie during the month of June.

Quinn showed up on May 30, he said — but, of course, he gave them some Skittles anyway.

"You can see the rainbow and taste the rainbow all at the same time," he said.

'All we've been getting is support'

It's also a coincidence, he says, that he's unveiled his rainbow house just a week after the city's Pride rainbow crosswalk was defaced.

"It's not surprising that the crosswalks were vandalized with skid marks," Siever said. "Hopefully no one's going to try and drive their vehicle onto the side of our house."

The same crosswalk was also vandalized in 2017. And Pride crosswalks across the country have met similar fates, including those in Vancouver, Whitehorse, Stratford, Ont., Brantford, Ont., Dawson Creek, B.C., Colwood, B.C., Swift Current, Sask., Airdrie, Alta., Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., New Glasgow, N.S., Eastern Passage, N.S., Mirimachi, N.B., and more.

Nevertheless, Siever remains optimistic. He says the community has been overwhelmingly supportive.

"We've thought about the possibility of something happening to our home, but so far, all we've been getting is support," he said.

Written by Sheena Goodyear. Interview produced by Cameron Perrier.