Film documents Canadian restoration of a de Havilland Mosquito airplane

This story was originally published in December 2014.

The de Havilland Mosquito — the aircraft at the centre of Frederick Forsyth's short story The Shepherd — has often been hailed as the plane that won the Second World War.

Known as "The Wooden Wonder" and "The Timber Terror, it also has a strong Canadian connection.

To our 1957 jet-fighter pilot in The Shepherd, the appearance of a de Havilland Mosquito in the sky below him is a vision that's difficult to reconcile.

