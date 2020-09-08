Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
CBC Radio
Top Stories
Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Radio
September 7, 2020 Episode Transcript
Social Sharing
As It Happens
September 7, 2020 Episode Transcript
Full text transcript for September 7th, 2020
Social Sharing
CBC Radio
·
Posted: Sep 08, 2020 9:20 PM ET | Last Updated: September 9
More from this episode
Son sells lifetime collection of birthday whisky from dad to buy his first home
Pre-med student receives a fetal pig in the mail, vacuum-sealed and ready to dissect
Shower less? Yes, even during a pandemic, says one doctor
September 7, 2020 Episode Transcript
FULL EPISODE: As It Happens: The Monday Edition
now