As It Happens: The Monday Edition

Part One

HK: Beijing Security Law

More than 200 parliamentarians from around the world sign a joint statement criticizing Beijing for its introduction of new national security laws in Hong Kong. It includes one British MP who says a new reckoning with China is coming.

Germany Castle Bolivians

A prolonged stay on the grounds of a German castle may sound like the stuff of dreams, but the director of the Bolivian orchestra that's been stuck there since March says the group is still waiting on its fairytale ending.

Magic Circle

In the early nineties, one illusionist spent two years in an exclusive men-only club for magicians, before revealing his sleight of hand: he was actually a woman.

Part Two

Oxford Vaccine Trial

Researchers at Oxford say they're making progress in their effort to create a vaccine for COVID-10. Now with thousands of people about to join the next phase of human trials, the principal investigator says … he's feeling the pressure.

Late Mail

Fashionably late: Our guest thought it was a bit odd when some Brylcream he ordered online didn't show up. He thought it was even stranger when it did turn up -- eight years later.

Part Three

Lichen Winner

The people have spoken, and they have picked the "star-tipped reindeer" as their choice for Canada's national lichen. Now project lead Troy McMullin, speaks about his efforts to have this lichen officially recognized.

Cicadas Hatching

Cicadas are emerging for the first time in 17 years in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina -- a wonder to some, but a scourge to Debbe Noonkester, who is trying to keep them from ruining her apple trees.

Leatherback Turtle Tracking

Scientists are celebrating the rare retrieval of two high tech tracking tags from a pair of leatherback turtles in Trinidad. Our guest says they're a huge trove of data.

