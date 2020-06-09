Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live broadcast
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
CBC Radio
Top Stories
All Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Radio
June 08, 2020 Episode Transcript
Social Sharing
As It Happens
June 08, 2020 Episode Transcript
Full-text
Social Sharing
CBC Radio
·
Posted: Jun 09, 2020 2:21 PM ET | Last Updated: June 9
More from this episode
N.B. police killing of Chantel Moore 'hard to understand,' says her great-uncle
Breonna Taylor's aunt says: 'We want to know what happened to our baby girl'
Over 1,000 health experts sign letter supporting anti-Black racism protests despite COVID-19 risks
June 08, 2020 Episode Transcript
FULL EPISODE: As It Happens: Monday Edition