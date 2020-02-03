This man swam underneath an Antarctic ice sheet to raise awareness about climate change

The man who became the first person to swim under an ice sheet in Antarctica says he did it to highlight the effects of climate change.

On Jan. 23, Lewis Pugh, 50, swam one kilometre in a supra-glacial lake, which forms when meltwater from a glacier collects on the surface of an ice sheet.

"What is happening in East Antarctica now is very, very frightening. I was shocked by the amount of water I saw down there," endurance swimmer Lews Pugh, 50, told As it Happens host Carol Off.

"We need to join the dots about what is happening around the world. I have no doubt whatsoever that we're facing a climate catastrophe."

It took him 10 minutes and 17 seconds to complete the swim in the icy tunnel in East Antarctica. But he said it "felt like 10 days."

Pugh swam underneath the ice in nothing but swim briefs and goggles. (Kelvin Trautman)

Straight after the swim, Pugh — who also serves as patron of the oceans for the United Nations — travelled to Moscow to have discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin's government to advocate for setting up a marine protected area in Eastern Antarctica.

"I'm quite confident after those discussions with President Putin's team that we will be able to get this area fully protected at the end of the year."

Sink or swim

Pugh says he got in the below-zero water with a clear purpose — but it wasn't easy. All he had on were a pair of swim briefs and goggles.

Although he has braved cold waters before in his 33-year swimming history, nothing has been quite like this.

"Not only do you have the possibility of ice falling on top of you, but also these rivers sometimes go down whirlpool simulations, and they drop hundreds of metres," he said.

Pugh says the ice tunnel is one of the most beautiful things he's ever seen. (Kelvin Trautman)

Even though the swim was difficult, Pugh says the lake was like nothing he's ever seen before.

"It was by far the most beautiful place I've ever been to in my whole life," he said. "As I entered the tunnel, the colours were absolutely amazing."

The next strokes

Pugh's next mission, he said, is to bring the discussions about climate change and protecting the marine environment to the UN climate change conference in Glasgow, U.K., at the end of the year.

He said he hopes that world leaders bring the issue of protecting marine areas to the negotiations.

"Come with a lot of ambition, come with determination, step up or step aside. We do not have any more time to dither on the issue of climate change," he said.

And he says he is not done with cold swims yet.

"What I do promise is that I will not stop swimming in these polar regions until they are properly and effectively protected," he said.

Written by Yasmin Gandham. Interview produced by Samantha Lui.