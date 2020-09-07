Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
CBC Radio
Top Stories
Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Radio
September 04, 2020 Episode Transcript
Social Sharing
As It Happens
September 04, 2020 Episode Transcript
Full-text transcript
Social Sharing
CBC Radio
·
Posted: Sep 07, 2020 4:12 PM ET | Last Updated: September 7
More from this episode
British man says his home has been hit by trucks 20 times
How big was the megalodon? Scientists calculate size of prehistoric shark
That time a baby sang Mozart on As It Happens
September 04, 2020 Episode Transcript
FULL EPISODE: As It Happens: Friday Edition
now