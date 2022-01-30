Sports can fight climate change – I’m betting my family’s future on it

A year ago, my wife and I were talking about whether it would be wise to bring a child into this world.

What future would they have? Were we exacerbating climate change by creating more sources of human emissions?

As a Canadian Olympian who was born in Nigeria, and competed at both the Summer and Winter Games, I’ve been fortunate enough to see a lot of the world. But as an electrical engineer with a speciality in renewable energy technology, I couldn't help but see the impact my life was having. Its carbon footprint and the waste it can produce is untenable and at odds with the future I wanted my child to have.