From Indigenous tournaments to the Olympics, it’s all about family

No one starts out as a professional athlete. When I was young, I could barely skate, but I was still so eager to get out on the ice. My dad often tells a story about my first time playing at this tournament. He was in the stands with my mom, and there was this couple sitting a few seats away, being entertained by watching us skate. When they noticed me out there, and my awareness and knowing where to go on the ice, they mentioned that it looked like I knew where the puck was going before it got there. It was obvious that I wasn’t afraid to play, even though I happened to be the only girl out there.

The first time I remember playing in front of my family was on the outdoor rink, where my uncles and dad would play keep away from me. They had all seen me skate. I remember being excited just to be out there. As I said before, I tried to be mean on the ice and make the boys scared of me, and that’s what I did. My sister Tara was a goalie, and my dad always told me to protect the goalie. “No one touches Tara”. If anyone even came close to her or decided to poke her glove if she had the puck covered, I made sure they knew that was a bad choice. Looking back, I may have gone a little overboard with my aggressiveness in protecting the net. But after a couple of years and hours of practice, I was able to contribute meaningfully to my teams.