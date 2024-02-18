Content
All in a Weekend12:53Kahnawà:ke violinist performs solo in Louis Babin's Phoenix for North American premiere

Kahnawà:ke violinist performs solo in Louis Babin's Phoenix for North American premiere

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:53

Tara-Louise Montour is the soloist for the Orchestre classique de Montréal's performance of Quebec composer Louis Babin's Phoenix. She talks about the inspiration for the piece and learning it solely from the sheet music, since there was no recording of the first performance in 2015.

