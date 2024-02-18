All in a Weekend12:53Kahnawà:ke violinist performs solo in Louis Babin's Phoenix for North American premiere
Kahnawà:ke violinist performs solo in Louis Babin's Phoenix for North American premiere
13 hours ago
Radio
Duration 12:53
Tara-Louise Montour is the soloist for the Orchestre classique de Montréal's performance of Quebec composer Louis Babin's Phoenix. She talks about the inspiration for the piece and learning it solely from the sheet music, since there was no recording of the first performance in 2015.