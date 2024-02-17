For textile artist Michaelle Sergile, craft is art and it's political

Radio

Duration 53:59

Michaelle Sergile works with a Jacquard loom to create large-scale woven artworks. But there are only three or four of those looms in Quebec, so she moves to different spaces and cities in order to execute her vision. The vision is so powerful already that Quebec's museum of fine arts has one of her works in its collection. Working with archival photos, books, music or videos, Sergile says she's trying to bring those stories - especially Black ones - from the edges to the centre.