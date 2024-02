Toronto vs. Montreal PWHL match at Scotiabank Arena boosts women's sports

Duration 0:54

The Professional Women's Hockey League matchup between Montreal and Toronto was a highly anticipated game and when the venue was upgraded to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena to increase seating capacity, tickets sold out quickly. This has women and supporters of professional women's sports leagues celebrating with the feeling of long-awaited acknowledgement and a growing excitement for what is to come.