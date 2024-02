'I'm not going to die here,' says 71-year-old swallowed by manhole

News

Duration 5:44

Dan Webb was walking his dog, Chance, near the Canada Games Centre in Halifax after last week's snowstorm. The next thing he knew, he was falling into a partially uncovered manhole. A woman heard his cries for help and called 911. They shared their story with CBC Information Morning host Portia Clark.