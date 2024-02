'All fun and games until we heard ... he's got a gun,' say Kansas parade-goers

News

Duration 6:38

Trey and Casey Filters brought their family to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade expecting to have a day of fun and enjoyment but found themselves in the middle of the chaos when one of the alleged shooters ran by, prompting them into action. Trey helped tackle the shooter, and Casey removed the gun after it was knocked away.