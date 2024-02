FIL Luge World Cup: Doubles - Sigulda

Sports

Duration live

Watch as some of the world's best luge athletes head to Latvia for FIL World Cup action. Men's 1st Run: 5:55 am - 6:43 am ET Women's 1st Run: 6:43 am - 7:12 am ET Men's 2nd Run: 7:40 am - 8:32 am ET Women's 2nd Run: 8:32 am - 9:07 am ET