To cope with grief, this B.C. man makes coffins

Duration 2:34

A Vancouver Island man has taken up an unusual hobby: Philip Thompson of Sidney, B.C., makes coffins and sells them on Facebook Marketplace. It began after the untimely death of his son overseas, he says. Unable to help with funeral preparations at the time, the woodworker found coffin-making as a means to cope with his son’s passing.