All in a Weekend helps launch the Benny Library Spice Club on Saturday, February 17th

Radio

Duration 9:08

The Benny Library in NDG is launching its Spice Club next Saturday and we'll be there to get things started. We hear from the librarian behind the idea, Véronique Savoie. She's hoping to expand her own spice palette and she'll have the details for those of you who feel the same way.