Screenwriter Lex Garcia's been hustling since cheat-notes in sharpeners

Radio

Duration 54:00

Lex Garcia is a part of the future of Quebecois television and film writing. Set in a barbershop in Montreal's east end, his latest story is one about family, grief and masculinity. A first web-series for the 30-something year old writer and former Slam poet, 'Ca prend pas la tchas a Papineau' is available for free on icitou.tv and is now making the rounds at festivals, landing a nomination for Best short web series at the reputable Serie Mania in France. As much as the story is universal, it also dives into a pocket of Montreal life where barbershops, code-switching and rice and beans are staples.