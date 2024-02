B.C.'s Taylor, American Novak co-lead WM Phoenix Open heading into weekend

After tying the tournament record and shooting a personal-best score of 11-under 60 earlier in the day, Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., shoots 1-under 70 in the second round of the WM Phoenix Open that was suspended by darkness. Taylor will share the lead with Andrew Novak of the United States at 12-under when play resumes on Saturday morning.