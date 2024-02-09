STM looks to pilot AI to improve suicide prevention

Daybreak Montreal11:34STM looks to pilot AI to improve suicide prevention
14 hours ago
A pilot project is being developed that would use artificial intelligence to scan CCTV footage in the Metro to detect certain warning signs that an individual may be in distress. Daybreak host Sean Henry spoke with Brian Mishara, the director of the Center for Suicide Intervention, or CRISE, to learn more about how this technology would work.