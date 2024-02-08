Re-enchanting the mundane: Saskatchewan Potters share their love of clay creations

Pottery is having a moment. Seth Rogan (yes, THEE Seth Rogan) is co-host of a new CBC show The Great Canadian Pottery Throwdown. Today we learned what this kind of platform does for people's interest in this old artform. We also spoke to three Saskatchewan potters: Marea Olafson (Freba Pottery), Stephen Girard (White Mud Clay) and Megan Wall (Widdershins Pottery). We heard about claycations and a pottery shop that operates on the honour system, the meaningfulness of working with clay from the area you live and how pottery can help people re-enchant the mundane.