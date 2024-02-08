Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Blue Sky48:37Re-enchanting the mundane: Saskatchewan Potters share their love of clay creations

Re-enchanting the mundane: Saskatchewan Potters share their love of clay creations

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 48:37

Pottery is having a moment. Seth Rogan (yes, THEE Seth Rogan) is co-host of a new CBC show The Great Canadian Pottery Throwdown. Today we learned what this kind of platform does for people's interest in this old artform. We also spoke to three Saskatchewan potters: Marea Olafson (Freba Pottery), Stephen Girard (White Mud Clay) and Megan Wall (Widdershins Pottery). We heard about claycations and a pottery shop that operates on the honour system, the meaningfulness of working with clay from the area you live and how pottery can help people re-enchant the mundane.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:59

Can Quebec forgive Taylor Swift for snubbing Queen Céline?

CBC News Montreal

4 days ago
Duration 0:35

See lava flow over the road to Iceland's Blue Lagoon

World

23 hours ago
Duration 3:22

4 ways to prevent your car from being stolen

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:45

Icelandic volcano erupts — again

World

1 day ago
Duration 2:02

Michigan school shooter's mother found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

The National

3 days ago

now