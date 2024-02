Saskatoon products Emily Clark, Sophie Shirley suit up for Team Canada win in home city

News

Duration 1:59

It was a packed barn last night at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre with more than 7,500 fans gathered to watch international women's hockey. Team Canada kept the Rivalry Series alive in its 4-2 win against the U.S. Canadian forward Emily Clark, who is from Saskatoon, says it felt good to pull off a victory at home. Former Saskatoon Stars forward Sophie Shirley also suited up for Team Canada.