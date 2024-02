Do you have to pay for parking tickets issued by private lots?

Duration 2:49

We've all been there. An appointment runs late, or you enter your licence plate wrong, and you return to your car to find the dreaded ticket under your wiper blade. If you complain about it enough, chances are that someone in your social circle will advise ignoring the ticket. But what happens if you do? And how much power do private parking companies have to enforce payment? That’s what we wanted to find out.