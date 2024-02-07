Content
Will 30 km/h speed limits in all Quebec school zones actually make them safer?

The government's bill to improve road safety is being discussed at the National Assembly this week. It includes lowering the speed limit in all school zones to 30 km/h. Daybreak host Sean Henry spoke with Marie-Soleil Cloutier, the director of the Pedestrians and Urban Space Laboratory, about whether the measure will really work.

