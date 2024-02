FIL Luge World Cup: Sprints - Oberhof

Watch as some of the world's top male luge athletes head to Germany to take part in the latest FIL Luge World Cup stop. Men's: 6:30 am - 7:01 am ET Doubles Men: 7:20 am - 7:49 am ET Doubles Women: 7:50 am - 8:19 am ET Women's: 8:35 am - 9:04 am ET